Shooting range proposal for Bingham County gets shot down

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A shooting range will not be built after 3 to 5 decision by Bingham County commissioners.

The proposed shooting range in Bingham County was up for discussion in the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday night. The decision was made based on concerns of lead leaching from bullets and casings into nearby farmland due to water run off and flooding on the property, as well as the distress of local neighbors at the prospect of the shooting range being built.

During discussions which lasted three hours, Jeff Krueger made several arguments to the safety, environmental mindset, and community benefit of this shooting range. Krueger boasts a sound level of 70 – 80 decibels in weapons fire testing, and showed video evidence of local horses unbothered, or "if anything, curious" by the firing of the weapons.

Jeff Krueger was supported by, among others, Stan Pate, the Vice Chair of the State Range Association of Oregon. He spoke to Krueger's character, the benefit of the range, and how lead leaching is mitigated through strategies that Krueger intended for this range.

Many people from neighboring properties came out in opposition to the range being built. They cited concerns of increased traffic and noise to the quiet area, hooliganism, and bullets flying beyond the berms despite other safety measures.

The Kruegers shared the following official statement with Local News 8:

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to present our proposal and for the time the Planning & Zoning Commission and community members invested in the hearing. We also appreciate the local residents who showed up to share their thoughts. While we disagree with some of the concerns raised, we understand and respect that people want to feel safe and informed. We were disappointed by the Commissioner’s decision and are currently reviewing our options. In the meantime, we hope to connect directly with our neighbors to clarify aspects of our plan that may not have come through clearly during the hearing. We’re also hopeful that by continuing these conversations, we can find common ground and explore workable solutions that respect the needs and concerns of all involved.” - Jeff and Julie Krueger

Local News 8 is committed to telling both sides of each story. We interviewed Jason Cook prior to the meeting. He provided us details on the situation from his perspective. The Kruegers shared what they believe to be important clarifications. They claim that: