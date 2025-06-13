GoFundMe started for Idaho Falls family devastated by Lornwood Avenue fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The friend of a family who lost everything in a house fire Monday night, June 9th, has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of the family.

The fire tore through a home on Lornwood Avenue in Bonneville County Monday afternoon, destroying the garage and back deck. Dawn Barber of Blackfoot, who created the fundraiser, says the home belonged to a single father and his young son, who were not home at the time.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages. Barber says the father and son had insurance, but are facing a "pretty hefty deductible."

"They are displaced but able to stay with family right now, so the immediate needs will be personal/hygiene items like clothes, as well as the deductible. Plenty of worries right now, money shouldn’t be another," said Dawn Barber of Idaho Falls in the fundraiser.

Barber asks for prayers and help on behalf of the father and son.

