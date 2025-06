IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Saddle up for a night of country fun at Snake River Landing with the Waterfront Round Up with Farmer Wants a Wife Reality TV Star Jay Woods.

He will be there to teach roping lessons, plus meet and greet fans.

Those who attend can also experience a live DJ with line dancing, food trucks, a mechanical bull and more.

The free event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.