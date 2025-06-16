Skip to Content
Caregivers are needing support

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Americans are, or at some point will become, family caretakers. But as Edward Jones has found, caregivers are facing financial, emotional and career impacts due to a lack of support or resources.

A new study from Edward Jones shows 50% of caregivers have had to cut back on personal spending, 25% have quit their jobs, 24% scaled back their work hours and 16% are using their personal retirement savings just to keep up. Overall, 95% are concerned about how caregiving will affect their ability to retire.

But there are resources available. Click the video to find out what is out there.

For more information and support, visit the Edward Jones caregiving website.

