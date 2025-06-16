D91 and IFEA have planned mediation on Wednesday

In an effort to get a contract nailed down before the start of next school year, Idaho Falls School District 91 and the Idaho Falls Education Association (IFEA) will officially go into mediation on Wednesday, June 18.

The meeting starts at 8:30 am at D91 offices. Initially, the start of the meeting will be open to the public, but actual mediation efforts will be a private, closed door, affair.

The goal is to come up with an employment contract for D91 staff that both the District 91 School Board and Education Association are satisfied with.

In a statement to Local News 8 about the upcoming mediation, D91 School Board Vice Chair Larry Wilson said, "The Idaho Falls School Board remains committed to a resolution to all outstanding matters. We appreciate the efforts of all parties involved and are optimistic that we will reach a positive outcome."

Representatives from the IFDA also issued a statement on the upcoming mediation. They said, "The Idaho Falls Education Association is looking forward to bargaining in good faith with the

District this Wednesday and building upon the progress both parties have made this Spring. Our

goal in these negotiations is to reach a fair agreement that supports our Instructional and Pupil

Service staff and their dedication to the students in our community."

Local News 8 will follow up with both parties after Wednesday's meeting.