Staying hydrated this summer

Staying hydrated is essential year-round, but it becomes even more crucial during the summer when long days leave you feeling depleted.

Proper hydration supports everything from energy and focus to muscle function and recovery, especially for active people.

Registered dietitian Amy Goodson said, "It's actually easier than you think to become dehydrated. That can leave you feeling tired, foggy, and even lightheaded."

Goodson said this matters especially for kids and older adults who may not realize they are getting depleted.

"The good news is that drinking adequate fluid can help with both focus and recovery," Goodson said.

Besides water, Goodson says that 100% orange juice is a great way to stay hydrated this summer. It's 90% water and contains electrolytes like potassium, which help maintain fluid balance and replenish fluids.

Another option to stay hydrated is to consume fruit. According to the Mayo Clinic, watermelon is 92% water and is a great source of vitamin A and vitamin C. Strawberries are also packed with water and Vitamin C. Cantaloupe is 90% water with 2 grams of fiber per cup. Tomatoes are 94% water with vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants, according to Healthline.

