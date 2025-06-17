ITD crews prepare to install overhead road signs

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Exit 333 experienced a brief closure Tuesday night as third party contractors brought in by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) installed overhead sign structures in preparation to mount traffic signage. ITD's vision for the Rexburg exits is nearing completion with this project underway.

Crews started work around 2 p.m. to prepare for the project, and closed Exit 333 at 8 p.m. to traffic coming into the city.

The closure was planned to last until 11 p.m., but work will continue throughout Wednesday. The signs will be going up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with expected traffic delays due to one lane road closures on the exit off-ramps. These delays could be up to 15 minutes.

Exits 332 and 333 had been previously closed in May for overnight work. That's when construction crews drilled 18-foot foundational holes for the poles supporting these new signs. ITD elaborated on this step in a news release.

“The foundation for the bridge and cantilever posts that will hold the large overhead signs has to be particularly deep,” said Resident Engineer Curtis Calderwood. “We want them to be secure and have integrity in the wind. This is pretty well the last holdout for getting the exits truly finished.”

The latest road updates can be found on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.