Man arrested in Rigby for violating no-contact order

Bryce D. Larson
Rigby Police Department
Bryce D. Larson
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rigby man is in custody after allegedly violating a no-contact order. On Monday, June 16, Bryce D. Larson, who was out on pre-trial services for an aggravated battery charge, was arrested after being found inside a protected party's home.

Just before 5 PM, Rigby Police officers were called to the 200 block of 4th West on a report that Larson had been seen entering the victim's residence. Upon arrival, the officers heard noises from the garage but were unable to get anyone to answer the door.

However, video evidence provided by the caller confirmed that Larson and a juvenile male had entered the home through the garage. The officers also confirmed that the protected party had left the residence on foot shortly after Larson's arrival, with no indication that Larson had left the home.

Authorities attempted to contact Larson by phone multiple times. When they were finally able to reach him by phone, Larson reportedly refused to exit the residence and even denied being there.

Law enforcement then issued an arrest warrant for Larson, and the Rigby Police were able to enter the home around 8 PM, finding him inside. He was arrested on charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing officers.

