Southside grocery store sells winning lottery ticket worth more than $800K

By KGUN Staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you played The Pick at the Bashas’ Food City at 428 W. Valencia Road, just east of South 12th Avenue, you might want to check your ticket.

According to an Arizona Lottery spokesperson, someone picked up a jackpot ticket on Saturday, June 14, at the south-side grocery store.

It was one of two jackpot winners on Saturday – The other one was in Phoenix – meaning each player gets a whopping $868,421 apiece.

According to the spokesperson, the winning ticket has yet to be claimed.

