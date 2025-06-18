Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Twin Falls

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on westbound I-84 at milepost 175, near Twin Falls.

A 50-year-old male of Twin Falls, ID, was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

A 68-year-old male of Burley, ID, was also driving westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. A 72-year-old female of Burley, ID, was a passenger in the pickup.

The Volkswagen Jetta struck the Chevrolet pickup, which went off the road, rolled, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the pickup succumbed to their injuries on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jetta was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and was not wearing a seatbelt. The occupants of the pickup were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

Idaho State Police thanks the Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke’s for their assistance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.