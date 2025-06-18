Parents of boy say they forgive the driver who hit him

By Daniel Woodruff

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KSL, KSL TV) — A Utah County family is sharing a message of forgiveness after their 9-year-old son was hit and killed while riding his bike.

Dalton Gibbs died April 29 after getting hit by a truck as he was crossing 2600 North at 900 West, not far from his house. Police said the driver, a man around age 80, initially left the scene but was later found and questioned.

Less than two months removed from that tragedy, Dalton’s parents, Tyler and Kim Gibbs, told KSL TV they forgive the driver.

“We haven’t desired any ill will towards him,” said Tyler Gibbs in an exclusive interview Tuesday. “We don’t want him to suffer any more than he probably already has, just with the remorse and guilt of doing something like that.”

“We know he didn’t intend to do this,” added Kim Gibbs, “and therefore, I don’t intend to make his life more miserable than it already is naturally because of this accident.”

‘Loving and kind’

Dalton Gibbs was only 9, but in some ways, he seemed older.

“He had a friend everywhere he went,” said Kim Gibbs, adding her son befriended people of all ages. “He had this gift to be able to see people more deeply very quickly.”

His mother also said Dalton was always “very loving and kind” and made sure to regularly hug his family and tell them he loved them.

Losing Dalton has been devastating for the Gibbs family. Many friends, neighbors, church members and strangers from the community have reached out in the aftermath, offering support and love. The Gibbs said that has made a big difference in their healing. But so has something else — forgiving the person behind the wheel of the vehicle that killed their son.

“There has been a significant amount of peace and healing that has come for us being willing to forgive quickly,” Kim Gibbs said. “It has opened our hearts to a lot of healing very rapidly and in a surprising way.”

It doesn’t make losing Dalton easier. His mother said she spends time each day grieving and remembering.

“Whether it’s looking at photos or reading memories or just snuggling with his blanket or something,” said Kim Gibbs tearfully.

Spending time each day devoted to her son has been “helpful” as she moves through the mourning process.

The family also said they are leaning on their faith in God and their belief that they will see their son again.

Live like Dalton

Dalton Gibbs was the youngest of seven children and was just finishing fourth grade. His parents said he loved Legos, video games, riding his bike and playing with friends and family.

Ultimately, the Gibbs said forgiveness is what Dalton would have wanted. Tyler Gibbs wears a wristband that says “Live like Dalton” on one side and “Love like Dalton” on the other.

Recently, the couple said, they met with the driver to share their message of mercy and reconciliation.

“It was a sweet experience for us just to feel a lot of compassion and love towards him. You know, he’s just an old grandpa,” Tyler Gibbs said. “That was healing for us to see him … (and) hoping that he can forgive himself and be able to move on with his life.”

The driver has not been charged. The case is currently with the Utah County Attorney’s Office. Dalton’s parents said they hope the driver won’t be charged and can find healing himself.

