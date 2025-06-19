Skip to Content
Crews battle wildfire near West Clark Street in Pocatello

By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:24 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello firefighters, aided by the Chubbuck Fire Department and BLM wildland firefighter crews, are battling a wildfire off West Clark Street on the west bench of the city.

The fire has officially been dubbed the "West Clark Fire" according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

As of now, no evacuations have been issued, but the fire department is asking people to avoid the area so crews can access the area and contain the blaze. There is no word yet on containment, but the Pocatello Fire Department has estimated that the fire is roughly around 50 acres.

This is a breaking news story that Local News 8 will continue to update as the situation develops.

Local News 8's Skycam has live video of the blaze:

Seth Ratliff

