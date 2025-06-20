Skip to Content
BLM recommends planting high-moisture plants in case of wildfire

BLM recommends planting high-moisture plants in case of wildfire
Noah Farley
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:52 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management says one way you can protect your home from fires is by having fire-resistant plants in your yard.

Plants that have a lot of moisture in them and grow lower to the ground will take longer to catch fire.

Some plants like trees can drop leaves and needles, which burn very easily. That's why it's important to keep your yard tidy.

"Getting rid of dead foliage, getting rid of needles on the ground, getting rid of tall grass, keeping things mowed and trimmed is a great way to defend your home from fire," said Sunnyside Gardens Owner, Aaron McCracken.

BLM recommends avoiding plants with volatile oils and resins like juniper and pine. Some fire-resistant plants include succulents like cacti, Blanket Flower, Soapwort, and Redflower Currant.

Article Topic Follows: News

