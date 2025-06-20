From coast to coast: LGBTQ-friendly places to visit this summer

It’s nearly summer, which means vacation time for many LGBTQ+ Americans. But where are LGBTQ+ vacationers heading? From beach towns to big cities, News Is Out shares some of the top LGBTQ+-friendly destinations this summer.

Provincetown, MA

Often considered the ultimate gay beach town, Provincetown’s population grows from around 3,500 to 60,000 during the summer months. This coastal town has been courting LGBTQ+ visitors for decades, and offers popular events like Bear Week, Girl Splash, LGBTQ+ Families Week, and more. While accommodations book up months in advance, visitors might still be able to score some last-minute deals. A stop by Atlantic House, one of the nation’s oldest operating gay bars, is a must.

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has long been a favorite LGBTQ+ vacation spot on the East Coast. With its charming boardwalk, inclusive atmosphere, and lively mix of LGBTQ+-owned and friendly restaurants, bars, and shops, it’s a welcoming destination for queer travelers looking for sun, community, and coastal fun. Check out CAMP Rehoboth’s popular Women’s Fest and Summer Solstice – The Ultimate White Party when planning a trip.

Fire Island, NY

This iconic destination about two and a half hours by car or train from New York City offers beach culture mixed with a party atmosphere and a strong queer community. The island is divided into several communities, the most popular being Cherry Grove and The Pines. Vacation rental houses are available for those planning longer trips, while hotels right in the mix of the party scene are also available. Houses tend to book out months, if not years, in advance, but many guests make weekend trips via the Fire Island Ferry and stay in one of the island’s many hotels. Ferries depart from three locations, with hourly options during peak times.

Palm Springs, CA

About a two-hour drive west of Los Angeles, Palm Springs is one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly resort towns in the U.S. Once a bastion for Hollywood’s biggest stars, Palm Springs combines a relaxing desert atmosphere and mid-century charm with an LGBTQ+ welcoming vibe. In 2017, the city made headlines for having the country’s first all LGBTQ+ city council. Queer parties happen year round in Palm Springs, and while summer isn’t peak tourist season (temperatures can top 109 degrees June-August), this town has its share of luxury resorts and a strong pool culture to cool things down. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race won’t want to miss a stop by for a drink at The Trixie Motel, renovated and owned by drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

Key West, FL

Famous for its laid-back, anything-goes attitude, Key West is home to drag shows, Pride events and a strong queer tourism economy. Once home to icons like Tennessee Williams and Gore Vidal, it grew into a haven for LGBTQ+ artists, writers, and travelers starting in the mid-20th century. By the ‘70s, the island had fully embraced its queer identity, becoming one of the country’s most welcoming and affirming destinations. Today, events like Pride and Fantasy Fest keep that spirit alive. Head over to the 700 block of Duval Street, where rainbow crosswalks beckon and several LGBTQ+-owned establishments are located.

Douglas and Saugatuck, Michigan

On the coast of Lake Michigan, guests will find two LGBTQ+-friendly towns that come to life in the summer months. Douglas and Saugatuck are twin cities of a sort; these towns have welcomed LGBTQ+ visitors since the ‘50s. In Douglas, the famous Dunes Resort, has welcomed primarily gay and queer men since 1981. In Saugatuck, art galleries and LGBTQ+-owned businesses line the streets and visitors can even catch a show at the Mason Street Warehouse.

San Diego, California

San Diego has quietly become one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly vacation spots in the U.S., offering a mix of coastal charm, vibrant nightlife, and inclusive spaces. The Hillcrest neighborhood is the heart of queer San Diego, full of bars, cafes, and shops that cater to the community, including Gossip Grill. From beach days at Black’s Beach (a clothing-optional beach popular with locals) to catching a performance at Diversionary Theatre, San Diego delivers a culturally rich, welcoming vibe.

Portland, Oregon

The Rose City is in bloom during the summer, as is the LGBTQ+ scene in this Pacific Northwest city. Portland has multiple LGBTQ+ bars but is so queer and trans-friendly that most places offer an enthusiastic LGBTQ+ welcoming atmosphere. Sporty queers will want to check out the Portland Thorns soccer team, stop by the queer-owned Sports Bra for snacks and drinks, and look into WNBA tickets for the Portland expansion team debuting in 2026. Don’t miss a show at the famous Darcelle XV, which in 2020 became the first LGBTQ+ business in Oregon to receive designation as a national historic site. On any given night, visitors will find something queer-themed to do in Portland.

This story was produced by News Is Out and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.