Senator Risch adresses Iran conflict at state GOP meeting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Senator Jim Risch spoke with Local News 8 about the conflict between Israel and Iran just hours before the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

"I spoke with the president about this on Wednesday, and we talked about the various options and what they were," Senator Risch stated. "But I'm going to keep that right now to myself. I am going to support the president. I know what his options are. He will take one of those options. And I have every confidence it will be the right road that he's going to do that."

He also told Local News 8 that he believes Iran is close to a nuclear weapon and has been for a very long time.

"I've been fighting with them for almost two decades on this particular issue," he said. "And I fought tooth and nail with the Obama administration and John Kerry in the first JCPOA, which was the agreement that we had with them, and it was a horrible, horrible agreement that they made. And I voted against it. And now whenever I see them, I say, 'Guys, I told you so.' You know, it turned out to be a very, very bad move."