Center Stage Theatre announces 2026 lineup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Center Stage Theatre is drawing back the curtain and shining a spotlight on their 2026 Season of shows. The theatre says they are thrilled for their fourth season.

Winter - Guys and Dolls

"We are so excited to bring this classic Golden Age musical set in the early 1950s in New York City, to Center Stage Theater right here in Idaho Falls," said "It is such a fun story about vice and virtue and love and love, and we are excited to bring that to life."

Spring - The Sound of Music

Center Stage will bring the Rogers and Hammerstein classic to life in Spring 2026. Theatre owner Justin DaBell says this is his favorite show. This classic musical is well loved by audiences of all ages.

Summer - Shrek: The Musical

Center Stage is taking on this Dreamworks musical that took Broadway by storm like a "fat kid would take on cake," as Donkey would say. The theatre promises endless entertainment with this "big, bright, bold, and beautiful show," says DaBell

Fall - The Addams Family

Just in time for Halloween, Center Stage will bring the creepy and kooky family to life.

"We have been trying to do this show for a couple of years now, and we are so excited to tell this tale of the most famous, unconventional family. And we think that you might have a little bit more in common with them than you think," says DaBell.

Christmas - A Christmas Carol

Center Stage will revive a show for the first time with this modern take on the Charles Dickens classic. The theatre plans to perform the show triannually," going forward.

"This is the classic Charles Dickens story that we all know and love, and there is no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than bringing your family and coming and watching A Christmas Carol," says DaBell.

Shows will begin next year. To buy tickets for the 2025 Season, click HERE.