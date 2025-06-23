Skip to Content
News

On the move: Life-sized elephant sculptures leave Jackson Hole

By
Published 12:47 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — After weeks on display at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, the Giant Elephant Migration is back on the road. To send them off, the museum hosted a colorful farewell party over the weekend.

Each elephant is sculpted in India out of an invasive weed called Lantana Camara. Which means that with each elephant sculpted, more of the Asian Elephants' habitat is restored. Each sculpture is modeled after a real elephant that lives in the Nilgiri Hills of India.

The life-sized elephant sculptures are on the last leg of their journey to Los Angeles, completing a 1,000-mile trek across the country.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content