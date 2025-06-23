On the move: Life-sized elephant sculptures leave Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — After weeks on display at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, the Giant Elephant Migration is back on the road. To send them off, the museum hosted a colorful farewell party over the weekend.

Each elephant is sculpted in India out of an invasive weed called Lantana Camara. Which means that with each elephant sculpted, more of the Asian Elephants' habitat is restored. Each sculpture is modeled after a real elephant that lives in the Nilgiri Hills of India.

The life-sized elephant sculptures are on the last leg of their journey to Los Angeles, completing a 1,000-mile trek across the country.