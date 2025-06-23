Supreme Court allows Trump to remove migrants to South Sudan and other turmoil-filled countries

By Angélica Franganillo Díaz, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday granted President Donald Trump’s emergency request to resume deporting migrants to countries other than their homeland, including places like South Sudan, with minimal notice.

The decision is a significant win for the Trump administration, which had argued that a lower court usurped its authority by ordering the Department of Homeland Security to provide written notice to the migrants about where they would be sent as well as an opportunity to challenge that deportation on the grounds that they feared being tortured.

The court’s three liberal justices – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson – dissented.

The order pauses a decision from US District Judge Brian Murphy, which found that the government’s efforts to deport migrants to third-party countries without due process “unquestionably” violated constitutional protections.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

