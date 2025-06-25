Bonneville County partners with US Forest Service to repair Bear Creek Road

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Wednesday, the Bonneville County Commissioners officially partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to begin repairs on Bear Creek Road. This agreement paves the way for reopening full access to popular recreational spots like Calamity Campground and the Snake River Boat Club, as well as numerous summer homes, which have been hampered since a 2023 landslide closed a section of the rural roadway.

Since the landslide, access to these areas has been limited to a two-track dirt road, making it impossible for trailers and larger vehicles to pass. The upcoming repairs will restore normal traffic access to the area.

"We are extremely grateful to the Forest Service representatives and their shared desire to assist Bonneville County residents in regaining access to this beautiful recreation area," stated Commissioner John Walker after signing the agreement. He also extended special thanks to Idaho's legislative representatives, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator James Risch, and Senator Mike Crapo, for their support.

Under the agreement, the U.S. Forest Service will provide up to $825,000 in reimbursement to Bonneville County for the repairs specifically addressing the landslide area. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $1,000,000.

Bonneville County is planning to begin accepting bids from qualified contractors in July 2025.