Trader Joe’s or Trader Joe’s? Los Angeles store opens across the street from existing one

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Can’t get enough of Trader Joe’s? For those in the Sherman Oaks area, there’s the option to pick which side of the street on Riverside Drive to visit the grocer on.

The original Sherman Oaks Trader Joe’s opened in 1973, at a stand-alone building on Riverside Drive. The new Sherman Oaks Trader Joe’s opened at the beginning of June and is directly across the street from the other store.

“We’ve had a great relationship with our customers in Sherman Oaks for 52 years, and we plan to keep both stores open,” Nakia Rohde, Trader Joe’s public relations manager, said.

The new store, referred to as “Sherman Oaks too” on the grocer’s website, is in the mixed-use Citrus Commons building, with parking available in an underground garage.

Trader Joe’s first opened on Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena in 1967. It’s now a national chain of grocery stores, with 205 stores in California alone, and 11 of those are in Los Angeles.

The next new Los Angeles area store to open will be in Northridge on Reseda Boulevard, according to the Trader Joe’s website.

Trader Joe’s doesn’t have sales or offer coupons, and there are no loyalty programs or membership cards. The company wrote on its website that the goal is to make the customer’s shopping experience “rewarding, eventful and fun.”

“Simply put, every time a customer shops with us, we want them to be able to say, ‘Wow! That was enjoyable, and I got a great deal. I look forward to coming back,'” the company wrote on its website.

