Saturday sees busy events in Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Saturday was a busy day across Eastern Idaho, with events filled with friends and family.

The Greenbelt in downtown Idaho Falls was a major hot spot. Hundreds of people visited the weekly Farmers Market and celebrated Pride Month.

People enjoyed all kinds of food and got to check out items for sale from blankets to soaps to jewelry.

Local artists also showed off and sold their work on B Street.

“We're just here meeting people. I'm really having a good time discussing the artwork and showing people my portfolio and having different interactions with people,” said Local Artist, Meredith Bobb.

Over in Shelley, dozens of people gathered for the Motorized Marvels Car Show. People brought in their prized vintage cars and trucks, some of which dated as far back as the 1930s.

"Back in the day, driving down the highway, you could see a car coming towards you and know, is it a Ford? Is it a Chevy? You could tell because the body designs were similar, not like today's cars, where they're kind of all the same," said Car Show Participant, David R.

The event also featured raffles. Even some of the children got to take part in judging the cars for the competition.