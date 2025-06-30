A woman injured in the Boulder antisemitic attack has died, prosecutors say

By Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — A victim of the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month has died and additional victims have been identified, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Karen Diamond, 82, “died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack,” the statement says. She is the only victim to have died since the incident.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

“Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack.”

Prosecutors said the total number of victims has increased to 29, and the charges against suspect Mohamed Soliman have been updated and amended.

Soliman, 45, is now facing two first-degree murder charges – one for extreme indifference and the other with intent and after deliberation, the district attorney’s office said. Both of those charges are related to Diamond’s death.

Under an amended complaint, the prosecutor’s office said, Soliman is now facing more than 100 charges, including murder and attempted first-degree murder, assault, attempted assault, using and attempting to use an incendiary device and animal cruelty. Some of the charges also come with crime of violence sentence enhancers.

If convicted, Soliman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the murder charges in his state case. His preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 15.

Soliman is being represented by the Colorado Office of the State Public Defender, which has a standing policy to not comment on criminal cases.

Soliman is also facing federal hate crime charges related to the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jeremy Harlan contributed to this report.