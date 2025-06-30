Crisis Clarity in the Storm: Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Shines with PRSA Silver Award for Disaster Response

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 30, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a world where disasters strike without warning, the power of clear, compassionate communication can become the lifeline between confusion and recovery. That’s exactly why the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) has taken center stage—and earned the prestigious Silver Award in Crisis Communications and Issues Management at the 2025 PRSA Houston Excalibur Awards. Presented by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Houston Chapter, this honor recognized the agency’s swift and innovative response following the devastating May 2024 Derecho that rattled Harris County. When FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) opened up much-needed financial relief programs for impacted residents, confusion about how to apply risked delaying vital help. But HCOHSEM rose to the challenge with clarity, empathy, and strategic brilliance. Partnering with FEMA, SBA, and accessibility leader Deaf Link, the HCOHSEM communications team launched a dynamic five-minute informational video, breaking down the application process for both FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program and SBA’s Disaster Loans. The content was tailored for everyone—offered in American Sign Language, Spanish, and formats compatible with Braille readers—ensuring no one in our diverse community was left behind. “Our community needed more than facts—they needed understanding,” said Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan. “This award-winning video and outreach campaign ensured residents received accurate, timely guidance when it mattered most. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration, heart, and high-impact communication.” The video debuted across ReadyHarris.org and ReadyHarris social media platforms, with additional outreach to trusted recovery partners throughout the region. The result? Thousands of residents were empowered to seek and secure assistance quickly, especially those from underserved, multilingual, and vulnerable populations. Hosted on June 26, 2025, the PRSA Houston Excalibur Awards Gala brought together the best in public relations and strategic communications—and HCOHSEM’s honor was a shining example of public service done right.

Behind the Mission: A County Committed to Its People Under the leadership of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the HCOHSEM team has become a national model in emergency planning, response, and recovery. Whether it’s hurricanes, pandemics, or derechos, HCOHSEM stands ready to protect every corner of Harris County with inclusive, forward-thinking strategies. As Judge Hidalgo has often said, “Resilience isn’t just about weathering the storm—it’s about making sure every family has the tools to rebuild.” HCOHSEM’s award-winning communications reflect that spirit.

About PRSA Houston Since 1950, the PRSA Houston Chapter has uplifted communications professionals by encouraging continuous learning, leadership, and ethical excellence. Its Excalibur Awards spotlight trailblazers in storytelling, transparency, and trust—the exact values that powered HCOHSEM’s award-winning campaign.

