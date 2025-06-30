Elon Musk just made his starkest political threat since the election

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — After declaring he was stepping away from the political spotlight, Elon Musk got right back in it.

As the Senate debated President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” on Monday before a final vote, Musk issued a stark warning via his social media platform X.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he wrote.

For weeks, Musk has railed against Trump’s policy bill, leading to a very public and ugly fight with Trump earlier this month. In the flurry of X posts several weeks ago, Musk had proposed starting a new political party.

That proposal resurfaced on Monday, when Musk said, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Musk’s resolution to support candidates who plan to launch primary campaigns against members of Congress is one of Musk’s most concrete political threats since leaving his post as a White House adviser. Musk spent more than $275 million to support Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 election. In late May he said in an interview he was planning to cut back on political spending, saying he has “done enough.”

According to Federal Election Committee filings, Musk’s political action committee America PAC last gave money in March to support two Republican candidates running in special elections in Florida – Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis.

