Recovery efforts continue for motorcyclist who fell into Ohio River from bridge

By Kurt Knue, Richard Chiles, Daisy Kershaw

NEWPORT, Kentucky (WLWT) — Officials say that they are continuing to search for a motorcyclist who was ejected into the Ohio River after a crash on the Taylor Southgate Bridge on Saturday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene on the crash around 8 p.m. on the bridge.

In an update to the status of the search on Sunday evening, Newport police say that they have identified who the likely individual is and informed their family of what happened.

They also said that the crash appeared to have occurred after the motorcyclist collided with the rear of a vehicle in stopped traffic, causing them to be ejected over the side of the bridge.

However, Newport police also continued by saying that they have still not physically located the body of the individual, who they believe is likely now dead.

In an earlier update at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Boone County Water Rescue said that their professional divers had still not found any sign of the person, and would be temporarily suspending their work for the day. However, visual checks by crews from boats and riverbanks would continue until dark.

As of 10 p.m., Boone County Water Rescue crews still remained on the Ohio River and had not yet called off the search.

Shortly after it happened, emergency dispatch officials confirmed to WLWT on Saturday night that a motorcyclist was traveling north over the bridge from Newport into Cincinnati when the individual lost control of their motorcycle and ended up in the water.

The bridge was closed for nearly five hours on Saturday night while first responders investigated the scene of the crash.

Search crews from several agencies were seen to immediately deploy boats onto the Ohio River to search for the motorcyclist. Two bystanders were also said by police to have jumped into the river to try to rescue the motorcyclist in the immediate aftermath of the crash, but were reportedly overpowered by river currents and had to stop.

Boaters going past Cincinnati on the Ohio River are asked to stay on the Kentucky side of the river for as long as search efforts continue.

Officials first told WLWT on Sunday morning that operations had shifted from a search and rescue effort to a search and recovery effort, meaning that they believe the motorcyclist is likely deceased.

