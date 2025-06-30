Republican hopefuls wait for Lara Trump decision in North Carolina Senate race, sources tell CNN

By Dianne Gallagher and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is the leading potential candidate to run for Senate from North Carolina with Donald Trump’s backing, multiple sources tell CNN.

Sen. Thom Tillis’ announcement that he won’t seek reelection next year opens a prize opportunity for North Carolina Republicans. Multiple Trump allies looking to enter the race have begun reaching out to the president’s aides, potentially seeking an endorsement that would all but lock out other challengers in a GOP primary.

But Lara Trump, the former Republican National Committee co-chair and a key campaign surrogate last year, has the right of first refusal on an endorsement by her father-in-law, those sources say. Should she decide not to run, Republicans aligned with Donald Trump plan to conduct a full assessment of candidate possibilities in a race Democrats will contest as a potential opportunity to cut into the GOP’s majority.

“It would be great for her to run,” one source who has spoken to the president about the prospect told CNN.

Lara Trump is a native of the state and a graduate of North Carolina State University. She previously considered a Senate run from North Carolina in 2022 but passed on the race. She also expressed interest in being appointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s seat from Florida last year, but Gov. Ron DeSantis instead chose the state’s attorney general, Ashley Moody.

“There are a ton of conversations happening in every direction, but the reality is everything hinges on the decision Lara Trump makes,” said Republican strategist and North Carolina native Doug Heye.

Some other potential candidates have already begun scheduling meetings with the White House, including Rep. Pat Harrigan.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, has also expressed interest privately about a potential Senate run, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Whatley has a close relationship with the Trump administration and political machine after Trump endorsed the former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman to succeed Ronna McDaniel as Republican National Committee chair. Trump promoted Lara Trump for the role of co-chair of the RNC at the same time.

Reps. Richard Hudson and Brad Knott are also considered contenders for a Trump endorsement.

“If she declines, I was told the president will decide between Whatley, Harrigan and Knott,” said one source who has closely worked with Republicans at all levels in North Carolina.

Heye noted that despite her roots in the state, Lara Trump would be running her first campaign in a state Democrats see as a prime pickup opportunity.

“We know she’s good on TV, we know she can raise money. How will she be on the stump when she goes to New Bern? How aggressively will she be campaigning? We call them first-time candidates for a reason, because they are untested,” added Heye.

However, Raleigh-based Republican consultant Jonathan Felts says he’s seen Lara Trump’s campaign chops up close.

“We looked at Lara early in 2022, in the race to replace (former Sen. Richard) Burr, and we’ve stayed in contact with her over the years,” said Felts, who served as the senior adviser to the eventual GOP candidate and winner of that Senate seat, Ted Budd.

“I think people might be surprised,” she said. “She genuinely connects with grassroots audiences. People here have home-state pride in her. She’ll be a legitimate candidate if she decides to run.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.