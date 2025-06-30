South Carolina man sentenced to 12 years for role in teen football star’s death

By Haley Kindle

BLUFFTON, South Carolina (WJCL) — A Bluffton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the 2021 shooting death of D’won “D.J.” Fields Jr., a beloved Bluffton High School football player.

Jayden Lamont Void, 23, pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday. He received one year for third-degree assault and battery by mob, 12 years for second-degree mob violence, and 30 years – suspended to 12 – for first-degree mob violence. His sentences will run concurrently.

Void is the third person convicted in connection with Fields’ killing. Fields was just 18 years old and only weeks away from graduation when he was shot.

The shooting stemmed from a case of mistaken identity. Police say Fields and two of his teammates were riding together when they were targeted by assailants involved in a violent dispute.

Investigators say Void, who wasn’t involved in the dispute, saw Fields and his friends at a fast-food restaurant and mistakenly thought one of them was the intended target. He then called the attackers, giving them the victims’ location and describing their vehicle.

Two of Fields’ teammates survived the shooting but were injured.

We will continue to follow this case as other defendants await trial.

