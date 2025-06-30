Trump threatens Japan with new tariffs, claiming it won’t buy America’s rice

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is threatening to impose higher tariffs on Japanese exports to the United States over what he claims is the country’s unwillingness to buy American-grown rice.

“They won’t take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage. In other words, we’ll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a Trading Partner for many years to come,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s claim that Japan “won’t take” rice from the US isn’t true. The country bought $298 million worth of rice from the US last year, according to US Census Bureau trade data. Between January and April of this year, Japan bought $114 million worth of rice.

However, it’s unclear if Japanese officials involved in ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries have said they will stop buying rice from the US in the future. Representatives from Japan’s embassy in the US did not immediately respond to CNN.

A 2021 report published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative under former President Joe Biden stated that “Japan’s highly regulated and nontransparent system of importation and distribution for rice limits the ability of US exporters to have meaningful access to Japan’s consumers.” A source familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN that’s what he was referring to in his post.

Trump has said recently that his administration plans to send some foreign countries letters advising them of what their new tariff rates could be, following the pause of his April “reciprocal” tariffs on US trading partners.

And in a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday, Trump singled out Japan as one of the possible countries set to receive a letter.

“Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story: You’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars,” he said.

Trump’s Truth Social message comes with just days to go until the July 9 deadline when his 90-day pause on those “reciprocal” tariffs expires. It’s unclear what will happen to tariff rates for the dozens of impacted countries.

Before Trump announced the pause, Japanese exports were briefly subjected to a minimum tariff rate of 24%. Since the pause went in effect, they’ve been subject to the universal 10% rate.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Monday suggested that negotiations with Japan are ongoing.

“Nothing is over,” Hassett told reporters at the White House. “I know what he just posted, but there’ll still be discussions right up till the end. Even if we get a framework, then there’s still gonna be things to finalize.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.