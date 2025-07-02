Prominent Idaho Falls figure dies after rollover crash

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bruce Turner, 72, a well-known Idaho Falls resident and former president of the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls, died Sunday following a single-vehicle rollover crash east of American Falls.

Crash Details

According to the Idaho State Police, Turner and his 72-year-old wife were eastbound on I-86 in a 2001 Ford Explorer when their vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Nigerian man, overcorrected and rolled into the median.

Both Turners were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where Bruce Turner succumbed to his injuries. The Bannock County Coroner's Office confirmed his death on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to Bruce’s family and friends as they grieve this sudden loss," stated Coroner Torey Danner.

Rotary Club of Idaho Falls Remembers Bruce Turner

Elaine Gray, who worked closely with Turner for four years in his role as Rotary Club Secretary, says the group is shocked and "extremely saddened and heartbroken over the loss of Bruce."

Turner served as president of the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls from July 2015 to July 2016, then transitioned to the secretary position. Both Bruce and Barbara Turner were highly active in their local Episcopal Church and deeply involved in Rotary Club activities.

Gray says Bruce and Barbara could be found at almost every club service project, including spring and fall cleanup along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, manning concession stands at the Mountain America Center, and the annual Idaho Falls Duck Race.

"He was a dedicated, kind, considerate, very giving person," said Gray.