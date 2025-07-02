Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing developmentally disabled an in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a missing developmentally disabled man who walked away from a residential facility this morning.

Benjamin Howell, 48, left a facility near 17th Street and Curlew Drive in Ammon on foot around 11:00 AM today.

Howell is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 299 pounds, with dark, slicked-back hair and a curly goatee. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Authorities note that Mr. Howell has several developmental and mental health issues, which could cause him to be confrontational. They are asking anyone in the area of 17th Street and Curlew Drive to be on the lookout. If you see Benjamin Howell, please immediately contact dispatch at 208-529-1200.