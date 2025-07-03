Drive Sober: Bonneville County increases patrols to prevent holiday impaired driving tragedies

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are mobilizing through the holiday weekend to intercept intoxicated motorists. Partnering with the Office of Highway Safety for this event helps place extra Deputies on our roads during the 4th of July weekend who can look for and respond to reports of drunk drivers.

Far too many of area fatalities and serious injury crashes involve impaired drivers. Tragedies that can be avoided if people celebrate responsibly and avoid getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking or using drugs. Making the smart choice to plan for a safe ride home in your weekend events only takes a moment, which could mean the difference between enjoying more life moments in the future and permanently stopping them.

Don’t risk it, celebrate responsibly, help your friends and family celebrate responsibly. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle while impaired, contact your local Law Enforcement and be a good witness.