Local firefighters launch GoFundMe for families of fallen North Idaho heroes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Firefighters are raising funds to support the families of the North Idaho firefighters gunned down while responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, and we stand with our fellow firefighters during this incredibly difficult time," said the Idaho Falls Fire Department in a post on Facebook.

The fundraiser, created on GoFundMe on July 1st, has already raised over $600 as of Thursday, July 3rd. Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the families of Frank Harwood and John Morrison.

"If you're able, please consider donating or sharing the fundraiser to show your support. Every contribution helps these families and honors the bravery and sacrifice of those who serve," said the post.

For more information or to donate to the Idaho Falls Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 1565 fundraiser, click HERE.