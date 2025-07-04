Greater Idaho Falls 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 AM, marking the 249th birthday of the United States of America. The parade will start near Idaho Falls High School, continue down 4th Street, and make its way south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park.

WATCH LIVE

Local New 8 will be streaming the Liberty On Parade live above.

For information on road closures and safety guidelines, click HERE.

The City of Idaho Falls will once again be teaming up with the Community Food Basket in the 4th of July parade this year. Mayor Rebecca Casper, members of the city council, and volunteers will be collecting donations along the parade route tomorrow.

They are asking for monetary donations this year, in place of canned food donations. The team will accept cash and digital contributions through Venmo. For more information, click HERE.