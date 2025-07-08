Southeast Idaho rallies to support Texas flood victims

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Local businesses across Southeast Idaho are stepping up to offer support to the victims of the devastating Texas floods. These tragic events claimed the lives of at least 109 people, including dozens of campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian Girls' Camp located along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

In the days since the flooding, community members and businesses here in Southeast Idaho united in efforts to provide aid and relief.

How You Can Get Involved

Two local businesses are spearheading initiatives to help those affected. Here's how you can contribute:

Fizz Rizz Emergency Relief Donation Drive

Fizz Rizz, Madison County's popular mocktail bar, is organizing an emergency relief donation drive to benefit Texas flood victims. This drive is ongoing until Wednesday, July 9th, so there's still time to contribute.

Organizers at Fizz Rizz are specifically asking for:

Socks

Hygiene items

Flea/tick medicine

Non-perishable food items

And other essential supplies

You can drop off your donations at Fizz Rizz's location between 6 PM and midnight.

"To anyone in or around Rexburg, we still need supplies to send, as much as you are able to spare," Fizz Rizz stated in an email to Local News 8. "If you are able to get us those supplies here at Fizz Rizz, we are anxious to get them sent out to the Texas flood victims and help provide them with as much relief as possible."

For more information, click HERE.

Little Mama Shirt Shop & Vast Apparel: Commemorative T-Shirts

Little Mama Shirt Shop and its sister company, Vast Apparel, have released a special, limited-edition unisex T-shirt to support the relief efforts in Kerr County, Texas, another area severely impacted by the floods.

“Our hearts ache for the families in Texas who have suffered unimaginable loss," said Chynna Hansen, co-founder of Little Mama Shirt Shop and Vast Apparel. "As a business born from motherhood and built on community, we are profoundly saddened by the devastation and stand with every parent, child, and person affected during this heartbreaking time.”

Shirts are available in both adult and youth sizes and a variety of colorways. Each features a subtle front motif and a larger graphic on the back, symbolizing community resilience in the face of adversity.

All profits from every shirt sold will be directly donated to Kerr County Flood Relief through The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

Adult shirts are priced at $33

Youth shirts are $28

For more info, click HERE.