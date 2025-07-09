Free roofs for local heroes through Operation Roof Rescue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local roofing company, Roof Rescue, is once again looking for nominations to fulfill their Operation Roof Rescue initiative.

This program was introduced to the community years ago. For every 100 roof replacements completed within the company, Roof Rescue donates one for free to a local hero, whether it be a teacher, first responder, veteran or someone who goes above and beyond.

Nominations are accepted year-round for those in Twin Falls, Cache Valley, Teton County, Driggs and Idaho Falls.

To nominate someone you know, CLICK HERE.