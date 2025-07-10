Camp Hayden set to host 7th Annual Special Needs Camp

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Camp Hayden is set to return for its 7th Annual Special Needs Camp, set to welcome 20 families with children with special needs from July 18-20. The camp will once again be held at the Ririe RV Park, transforming it into a hub of adapted adventures.

This year marks a significant milestone for Camp Hayden, as it ties the record for the largest number of families hosted. In celebration, the organization is promising more activities and adventures than ever before.

Camp Hayden's mission is to create "accessible adventures for the families of children with special needs through support and empowerment." Past camps have featured thrilling activities like horseback rides, inflatable waterslides, exhilarating zip-lining, ATV rides, and even a candy drop from an airplane.

"We cannot wait for our 7th year of Camp Hayden," said Amy Smith, Board President of Camp Hayden. "Every year, we're able to serve more families at our camp, adapt new and exciting activities for our campers, and have a bigger impact on the special needs community."

The story of Camp Hayden.

The story of Camp Hayden began in 2018 at the Big Elk Creek YMCA Camp. Founders Jason and Kami Chapa spearheaded the effort, spending three summers rebuilding the camp after it had fallen into disrepair. With vital donations from generous local businesses, they transformed the site, making it fully wheelchair accessible and ready to welcome families.

“The amount of work, planning, and fundraising that go into creating these camps is significant, but when we get to camp it is 100% worth everything that goes into it," said Smith. "We don’t have any paid employees/volunteers, which can make planning/executing events tough, but it also means that all the money we raise goes directly to our families and our mission."

To learn more about Camp Hayden or to donate, visit www.camphayden.org.