Hearing loss rising among Millennials and Gen Z

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Studies show hearing loss is on the rise for Millennials and Gen Z. 10% of Millennials and 17% of Gen Z have been found to have hearing loss. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over one billion people in the world between the ages of 12 and 35 might be at risk of hearing loss.

Unsafe listening is one of the main reasons for this. Many people are listening to audio at high volumes through their headphones and/or earbuds. Some are also spending long periods at venues like concerts.

More information on hearing loss, symptoms, and solutions can be found HERE.