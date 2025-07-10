Skip to Content
News

Hearing loss rising among Millennials and Gen Z

The number of Millennials and Gen Z experiencing hearing loss is increasing.
Pixabay
The number of Millennials and Gen Z experiencing hearing loss is increasing.
By
today at 10:41 AM
Published 12:05 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Studies show hearing loss is on the rise for Millennials and Gen Z. 10% of Millennials and 17% of Gen Z have been found to have hearing loss. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over one billion people in the world between the ages of 12 and 35 might be at risk of hearing loss.

Unsafe listening is one of the main reasons for this. Many people are listening to audio at high volumes through their headphones and/or earbuds. Some are also spending long periods at venues like concerts.

More information on hearing loss, symptoms, and solutions can be found HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content