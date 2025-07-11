IFPD searching for two runaway juveniles

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for two runaway juveniles, Alyjah Malacara and Alayla Ellsworth. Miss Malacara and Miss Ellsworth did not leave together and are not necessarily believed to be together.

Alyjah Malacara is 17 years old, 5’ 6”, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alyjah was reported as a runaway on May 31, 2025. At the time, she left with two other juveniles who have since been located. Miss Malacara’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Alayla Ellsworth is 16 years old, 5’ 5”, approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Alayla was reported as a runaway on July 8, 2025, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black corset, dark gray cargo pants, and a light gray hoodie. Alayla may be in the Fort Hall area.

As a reminder, it is a crime to knowingly harbor a runaway juvenile. Anyone with information about either of these juveniles’ current or recent whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.