Art Museum of Eastern Idaho hosts annual Chalk Fest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho brought artists of all ages together for its annual Chalk Fest Community Day on Saturday.

Visitors got to draw on the sidewalks, learn techniques, and see professional artists make colorful creations.

Some of the artists were working on their chalk art since Friday.

"I usually work off of what's called a grid system. So I have an image that has a grid on it, and then I can put a grid on the ground, and then use the grid from my image to get it to the larger size in proper proportion," said Artist, Sara Nybo.

Nybo says there's a beauty in the fact that chalk art is not permanent. She feels the art doesn’t need to be perfect. When they eventually wash away, it’s like giving the art back to the universe.