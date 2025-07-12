IFPD searching for missing autistic child

UPDATE 9:02 p.m.

EJ has been safely located. Due to tips from the community, Idaho Falls Police Officers were able to find EJ at the Ammon Walmart.

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old child who has autism.



"EJ" Emerson Murray was last seen around 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hartert Drive.

EJ was riding his orange and black bike.



He was wearing a brown shirt and denim shorts. EJ is 4' 10" and 90 pounds. He has hazel eyes and light brown hair.



Anyone with information about EJ's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.

(The following information is from an Idaho Falls Police Department news release)