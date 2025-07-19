Business fair helps kids become leaders of tomorrow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Around 50 young entrepreneurs gathered at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt to show off and sell their own handmade products.

Kids sold everything from baked goods, to jewelry, to toys at the Acton Children's Business Fair. Participants had to make a product or service, develop their brand, and open for business for the day.

The children were responsible for their sales and interacting with customers, and parents were not allowed to sell or promote the products.

The fair helped kids learn business skills like communication and money management. Many of them enjoyed having their hard work pay off.

"Business has been going really good. This is one of our best experiences that we've had," said fair participant and co-owner of SilverStone, Stone I. "We've had Venmo purchases and cash purchases. We were still even setting up and someone bought a t-shirt."

Along with the profits the young entrepreneurs made, cash prizes will be given out on Monday for the winners of categories like "Most Creative Idea" and "Most Impressive Presentation."