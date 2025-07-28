Driggs airport officially closed… for now.

As a part of one of the last stages of an improvement plan, the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport is officially closed from now (Monday, July 28, 2025) until Tuesday, August 26th 2025 for all airplane traffic. Helicopters are still allowed to take off and land, but they are the exception.

The purpose of the closure is to essentially shift the runway about 2000 feet to the northeast by adding pavement on the northeast side and removing pavement from the southwest side.

Mayor August Christensen says the change will enhance safety, help the airport meet FAA compliance, and allow the city to own all the airport land and requisite buffer zones. The runway's previous "buffer zones" did include privately-owned buildings outside the airport's property. After this construction project is complete, that will no longer be an issue.

Christensen says at the moment construction is on schedule and they expect the August 27th runway opening date to hold, but they can extend the closure if any unexpected delays occur.

For most residents in Driggs, the closure will mean quieter skies for the time being. Many plane owners who wanted access to fly their planes were required to move them from Driggs to other airports prior to today's closing. People living near airports such as Rigby, Rexburg, Saint Anthony, and Jackson WY should expect a slight increase in airport traffic.