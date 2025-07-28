Skip to Content
News

Signal Flat Fire fully contained in Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park
By
Published 10:11 AM

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Signal Flat Fire, which burned nearly 8 acres near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park, is now 100% contained. The lightning-caused blaze was first spotted on Saturday, July 26.

Fire crews from Grand Teton National Park, aided by a 20-person Forest Service team from Montana, successfully secured and improved fire lines throughout Sunday, July 27. While the fire is out, Signal Mountain Road remains closed to the public.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content