Signal Flat Fire fully contained in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Signal Flat Fire, which burned nearly 8 acres near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park, is now 100% contained. The lightning-caused blaze was first spotted on Saturday, July 26.

Fire crews from Grand Teton National Park, aided by a 20-person Forest Service team from Montana, successfully secured and improved fire lines throughout Sunday, July 27. While the fire is out, Signal Mountain Road remains closed to the public.