CEI launches new Associate Education Degree to adress Idaho’s need for teachers

The following is a press release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is proud to announce the launch of a new Associate of Arts (AA) in Education degree program beginning fall 2025. The program is designed to prepare students for transfer into four-year teacher education programs and help meet the region’s growing need for qualified educators.

“The State of Idaho — and eastern Idaho in particular — has a growing demand for high-quality teachers,” said Jacob Haeberle, Dean of General Education. “College of Eastern Idaho has recognized that demand and is excited to meet our region's education needs with this important, new degree.”

The Education AA is a 60–62 credit, four-semester transfer degree that aligns with Idaho’s state teacher education programs. It equips students with the foundational knowledge and field experience needed to pursue a bachelor's degree and teaching certification.

Students can choose between elementary or secondary education pathways, and will benefit from:

Small class sizes and a low student-to-teacher ratio

Affordable tuition

Dedicated, experienced education faculty

Field experience and educational technology training

The curriculum includes writing, math, psychology, human development, cultural awareness, and hands-on education electives such as early childhood environments and literacy development. Students also complete classroom field experiences and coursework in educational technology to prepare for the realities of 21st-century teaching.

The degree is structured for easy transfer to four-year institutions across Idaho and beyond, ensuring students are ready to enter upper-division teacher education programs upon completion. Students interested in the program can apply now for fall 2025. For more information, visit cei.edu/program/associate-arts-aa-education or contact CEI Student Affairs at 208.524.3000.