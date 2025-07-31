Firefighters battle blazes in Lemhi Mountain Range

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and partner agencies are actively working to suppress two wildfires burning in Idaho's Lemhi Mountain Range.

The Mill Fire

The Mill Fire, which began on the afternoon of July 29, continues to burn approximately five miles southeast of Patterson in the Pahsimeroi Valley. As of this morning, the fire has grown to an estimated 1,820 acres and is 20% contained. Firefighters anticipate full containment by August 10.

All evacuation orders related to the lightning-caused Mill Fire have been lifted. Crews are making steady progress in controlling the blaze.

Cedar Fire

Further to the southeast, the Cedar Fire has consumed over 110 acres four miles northeast of Clyde, Idaho. Both ground crews and aerial support are being utilized to combat this fire as well.

Firefighting efforts for both blazes are being hampered by challenging conditions. The BLM reports that gusty winds associated with recent thunderstorms, coupled with the steep and inaccessible terrain, are creating challenging conditions for crews.

Authorities are urging residents and travelers to avoid the fire areas to ensure the safety of both the public and firefighting personnel. A critical reminder has also been issued: "If you fly, we can't." BLM reminds residents that the presence of unauthorized drones over wildfires can force the suspension of essential air operations, severely hindering suppression efforts.