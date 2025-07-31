Important utility work starting August 11 at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting next week, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will begin important utility upgrades designed to support future growth. The work is set to start on August 11, 2025, and will affect sections of Skyline Drive and the Hourly Parking Lot.

"We know this may be inconvenient, but these improvements will help us better serve you and the entire community for years," stated the IDA in a Facebook post. "We appreciate your patience as we grow!"

Crews will conduct some trenching work at night. At least one lane along Skyline Drive will remain open to traffic at all times throughout the project. IDA is directing drivers to prepare for lane closures and the presence of steel plates covering excavated areas.

As a result of the work, there will be a reduced number of hourly parking spots available. However, the airport will provide temporary ADA parking to ensure accessibility throughout the construction period. While crosswalks will experience intermittent closures, the airport guarantees that one crosswalk will always remain open for safe pedestrian access.