Paraplegic pilot soars into Ammon Days, inspiring all to reach for the sky

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Ammon Days officially starts tomorrow, August 1, 2025, and one of the main attractions will be hot air balloons. This afternoon, July 31, 2025, Ammon Days' keynote speaker, Michael Glen, the world's first paraplegic licensed hot air balloon pilot, kicked off the celebration.

Tomorrow, people will have the chance to meet him and ride his bumblebee balloon, but what he wants people to take away from this experience is more than just a good time

"It's actually really funny because most people, when they don't know who I am or know anything else, and they come out to the field, the first thing is they are always shocked. They think I'm out there as a spectator. But then I go and get in my basket and fly away. They're blown away that a guy in a wheelchair is out there doing that. And I just like to show people that no matter what happens, you can still go out in the things and reach for your goals," said Glen.

Local News 8 will be there tomorrow morning, bringing you live coverage. For more information on Ammon Days and the exciting activities involved, click HERE.



