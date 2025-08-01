“Feels Like Christmas”: Hamlet Homes Grand Opening delivers surprise to Rexburg Soup Kitchen

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Hamlet Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new Alpine Heights model home in Rexburg with a ribbon-cutting and a little something extra. As part of the celebration, Hamlet Homes had a surprise for the Rexburg Soup Kitchen.

"We actually got connected through the local Rexburg Chamber of Commerce. They connected me with David Merrell, who's the founder of the Rexburg soup kitchen, and on a phone call, he happened to mention he had an immediate need of a trailer. And we thought instead of just trying to raise money for the trailer, we would buy them a trailer," said Tami Ostmark, VP Marketing and Owner of Hamlet Homes.

In the middle of the ceremony, a truck pulled up carrying a brand-new, fully wrapped, enclosed trailer. This is to assist them in picking up and delivering food donations.

There were many shocked faces in the crowd, but especially those involved in the Rexburg Soup Kitchen.

"We were shocked in a very good way. We had no idea that this was happening. It feels like Christmas to us. We are a small soup kitchen. We have been moving canned goods and donations around one little carload at a time in the back seat of our cars. And to get something like this changes everything for us," said Margo Merrill, co-founder of the Rexburg soup kitchen.

The soup kitchen will be closed for a couple of weeks because of the Madison County Fair that starts August 13th, 2025. This is because the soup kitchen shares a building with the fairgrounds.

They will reopen on September 3rd and be back to their normal hours.