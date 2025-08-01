Portneuf District Library hosts sizzling “Summer Chill Out”

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Portneuf District Library celebrated the nearing end of summer today with a "Summer Chill Out" party that drew hundreds of community members. The event was packed with activities designed to help everyone cool down and have a blast.

Party-goers enjoyed free popsicles and snow cones, participated in a variety of kids' activities, and delighted in the refreshing spray of a foam cannon. Children's Librarian Amanda Bowden called the event a perfect way to wind down the summer season.

"We've had a great turnout. We've had a fun, fun summer. So we're really excited that this many people came out and are just having a blast," said Bowden.

While the summer party may be winding down, the Portneuf District Library is still collecting completed summer reading forms. Be sure to turn yours in for a chance to win dozens of exciting prizes by visiting the Portneuf District Library at 52-10 Stuart Avenue in Chubbuck. Or click HERE.