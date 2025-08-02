Volunteers help landscape a medically retired veteran’s new home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Dozens of volunteers came together August 2, 2025, to landscape a new home for medically retired veteran, Chris Byers.

"It makes someone feel blessed and loved for sure," Byers said.

In 2012, Byers was on his third deployment in Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device. The explosion led to Byers losing both of his legs below his knees. It also gave him a traumatic brain injury and tinnitus.

"It took about four or five years to really become used to it. After that, it's just daily life," Byers said.

Byers now wears prosthetics and maintains an active lifestyle, but his current home has two levels, which can cause him a lot of pain—and sometimes even worse—just to get around his own home.

"Being in prosthetics doesn't come without its injuries," said Byers. "If one of those injuries does come along, I'm out of my legs for a week or two, and all that housework...you fall behind."

That’s why Byers and his family are getting a new custom-built house through Homes for Troops. The new one-story house will be specially accessible and make Byers' daily life much easier.

"Being in a place like this, I won't have to fall behind anymore," Byers said. "I can just jump in my wheelchair and still accomplish everything."

Thanks to the help of the volunteers, the new house's once empty yards are now covered in new grass.

Byers says the new home should be finished by mid-to-late September. He's very grateful to everyone helping make this dream of his a reality. He and his family are excited to start this new chapter in their lives.